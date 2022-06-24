The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai: The Ukrainian military received the order to withdraw from Severodonetsk

The Ukrainian military has been ordered to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk oblast, because it makes no sense to be in broken positions — the death toll is rising.

This was announced on the air of the telethon on Friday, June 24, by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"We will have to withdraw our military, but we talked about it. There is no need to disperse the betrayal, no one abandons our guys, no one will leave them surrounded. Now is the situation when it doesnʼt make sense to be in a broken position just to be there. Thatʼs why we made a decision — our defenders were ordered to move to new positions, new fortified areas and from there to conduct full-fledged hostilities," Haidai said.

The Russians are advancing to Lysychansk from Toshkivka and Zolote, and they are succeeding in some settlements.

"The city [Lysychansk] is complex in itself — stretched and with differences, there are large ascents, steep descents, there is a residential sector and high-rise buildings. If Severodonetsk is a city on a flat plane, Lysychansk is logistically stretched with a complex landscape. Accordingly, there must be a lot of positions for defense, it is very difficult to capture it by invasion, but given the number of Russians, they are pressing very hard. Saboteurs were already entering the outskirts of the city, and attempts to enter the city were repulsed. There are a lot of technicians, at least six "Tochka-U" left the occupied Starobelsk in the direction of the city, but yesterday they still managed to evacuate people and bring rubber trucks," Haidai added.