The air force provided a report on night missile strikes. Russian troops fired more than 50 missiles at Ukraine

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the details of the night massive missile strike on Ukraine. Russian troops have fired more than 50 missiles of various types — air, sea, and ground.

For the first time from the territory of Belarus, the enemy used long-range Tu-22M3 bombers against Ukraine. The Russians also resumed shelling of Ukraine using Iskander operational and tactical complexes based in Belarus.

X-22 missiles launched by Tu-22M3, as well as Iskander and Tochka-U missiles flew from Belarus to the north of Ukraine.

Regarding attacks on the south, the occupiers launched Onyx missiles from the Bastion complex, which could be based in the occupied Crimea.

Caliber cruise missiles launched from ships hit targets in western Ukraine.

The command noted that the X-22, Onyx, and Iskander missiles are extremely difficult targets for air defense. Onyx and X-22 fly at a speed of over 3,000 km/h, and Iskander — on a ballistic trajectory.