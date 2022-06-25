The Ukrainian military withdrew from Sievierodonetsk. It was occupied by the Russians

The Russian army occupied the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk oblast, and the Ukrainian military withdrew to more fortified positions.

This was reported on the evening of June 25 by the head of the Sievierodonetsk military administration Oleksandr Stryuk.

Now the city is completely under the occupation of the Russian Federation, which is already trying to install its order there — a "commandant" has been appointed to collect some activists... The city is so destroyed that it will be difficult for locals to cope with this situation," Stryuk said.

Civilians hiding on the territory of the Azot plant are partially leaving it, and propaganda videos are being shot with them. Stryuk said they needed medical and psychological help. Now it is not possible to leave the city for the territory controlled by Ukraine, only for the occupied ones.