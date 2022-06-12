Stories

The War. The occupiers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast began to issue passports, the UAF repulsed Russian assault in Sievierodonetsk, the north of Donetsk Oblast left without electricity. Day 109: live coverage

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:
In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the city of Melitopol, the occupiers began to issue Russian passports. In the Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders successfully resist the Russian assault, and battles for the city continue. At the same time, due to the Russian shelling, the north of Donetsk Oblast was left without electricity: itʼs absent in the largest cities, such as Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and Bakhmut. Read about the key events of the 109th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 11).