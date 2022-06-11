Due to Russian shelling, the north of Donetsk Oblast was left without electricity

Due to the fighting, the entire north of Donetsk Oblast, especially Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts, was left without light.

This was announced by the head of Oblast Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, the Russian shelling damaged power lines in the area around Toretsk — as a result, Ukrenergo substations in the region were shut down.

All the largest cities in the territory of Donetsk free from the occupiers — Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Bakhmut are now without electricity.

Specialists of the Bakhmut Regional Center for Electricity Services are working to restore power supply.