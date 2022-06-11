The war. Ukraine and Russia exchanged war prisoners, an outbreak of infectious diseases began in Mariupol, and Russia increased its presence in the Black Sea. Day 108: live coverage 

Ukraine has once again held a war prisoner exchange with Russia - five Ukrainians have returned home. Among them the head of Shevchenkove village in Mykolaiv Oblast. Outbreaks of infectious diseases caused by numerous mass burials began in Mariupol. Previously, the risks of a large cholera outbreak were reported by British intelligence. The occupiers have increased their presence in the Black Sea. They are holding 40 cruise missiles on standby. The Russians are spreading the fake that they allegedly "sunk" the "Vinnytsia" corvette of the Ukrainian Navy. In fact, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense decided to make the sunken ship a museum a year ago. Read about the main events of the 108th day of the war in the "Babel" live coverage (you can read what happened on June 10 here).