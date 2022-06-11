In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers began to issue Russian passports to locals

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers began handing out Russian passports.
This was reported by the Meduza media outlet.
Collaborator Vladimir Rogov said that today the distribution of Russian passports began in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.
Earlier, the occupation authorities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast announced that locals will receive the first Russian passports on June 12, Russia Day.
- On June 10, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that the Russian occupiers planned to issue Soviet-era passports to Kyiv residents.