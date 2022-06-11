News

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers began to issue Russian passports to locals

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers began handing out Russian passports.

This was reported by the Meduza media outlet.

Collaborator Vladimir Rogov said that today the distribution of Russian passports began in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

Earlier, the occupation authorities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast announced that locals will receive the first Russian passports on June 12, Russia Day.