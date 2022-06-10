SBU: The occupiers planned to issue Soviet-era passports to Kyiv residents

The occupiers planned to establish an occupation administration in Kyiv oblast and organize a pseudo-referendum to proclaim a local republic.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

They wanted to register all residents and forcibly hand out USSR passports in exchange for Ukrainian documents, at least for the first time, before the Russian documents were issued. This is evidenced by data obtained by the SBUʼs military counterintelligence on the positions of the invaders.

"In particular, an enemy cache with passport forms of the former USSR was found. He was accommodated in an abandoned house near the town of Makariv, Bucha district," the statement said.

These forms were of the Ukrainian model — passports of the Ukrainian SSR. Moreover, such a series has not been produced in Ukraine since 1990. Thus, all the found forms were imported from Russia at the beginning of the full-scale aggression against Ukraine.