Evening report from the General Staff: In the direction of Lysychansk Russia strengthens groups of troops. The Armed Forces repulsed the assault near Brazhkivka, Dolyna, and Virnopil

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army released operational information as of 6 pm. In the direction of the Lysychansk army of the Russian Federation increased the intensity of shelling and strengthens the grouping of troops. At the same time, the Armed Forces successfully repulsed the enemy assault in the areas of Brazhkivka, Dolyna and Vernopil.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus prepare to higher levels of combat readiness.

In the northern direction, the Russians continue to fire mortars at Ukrainian positions in the border areas. In addition, they are shelling civilian infrastructure in the village of Myropilske, Sumy Oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, in order to restrain the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian army is shelling Ukrainian positions. In addition, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Uda, Prudyanka, Tsyrkuny and Verkhniy Saltiv. It struck air strikes in the Ternova and Rubizhne districts.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians systematically fired artillery. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repulsed the enemy assault in the areas of Brazhkivka, Dolyna, and Virnopil. The Russian military withdrew. With the support of mortars, artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, the Russians are trying to gain a foothold in Bogorodychne, and fighting continues. The enemy is actively using electronic warfare.

In the Lyman direction in the area of Lysychansk the Russian Army has increased the intensity of shelling from regular and jet artillery, it strengthens groups of troops. Russians fired artillery at civilian infrastructure near Serebryanka and Bilogorivka.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the districts of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Metyolkyne, Ustynivka, and Toshkivka.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully resist Russian assault operations in Sievierodonetsk. Part of the enemy units are storming the Toshkivka area, and hostilities continue. In addition, the enemy assault was successfully repulsed in the area of Metyolkyne. The occupiers withdrew.

The enemy had to strengthen the group — the operation was introduced by reserve units.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired artillery at Ukrainian positions near Mykolayivka, Bilohorivka, Hirske, Komyshuvakha, and Novoluhanske. Using army aircraft, the Russians launched an air strike near Pokrovske.

In the area of Popasna, the Armed Forces successfully stopped the enemyʼs offensive, it had to retreat.

The enemy is advancing in the area of Nyrkove, the fighting continues. In the direction of Mykolayivka the enemyʼs offensive was repulsed. The occupiers withdrew.

In the area of Berestove, the Russian army suffered losses during the assault and withdrew to previously occupied positions.

Additionally, in order to identify weaknesses in the defense and expose the fire system, the occupiers, without sparing personnel, conducted reconnaissance by fighting near Volodymyrivka. The Armed Forces met the enemy — the enemy retreated with losses.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhya areas, the Russian military fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of New York, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Novoandriyivka. They attacked by assault aircraft near Maryinka.

In the South Buh direction, the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Dobryanka, Velyka Kostromka, Murakhivka, and Prybuzky.

The occupiers struck with assault and army aircraft near Snihurivka and Topolyne.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses. To organize medical support for the actions of a group of Russian troops in the Slobozhansky direction, the forces of the 442nd Military Clinical Hospital in St. Petersburg are additionally deploying a field hospital in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast.