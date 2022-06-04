Stories

The war. The EU adopted the sixth package of sanctions, the Ukrainian Army pushed the Russians out of 20% of Sievierodonetsk, and overall liberated 1,017 settlements. Day 101: live coverage

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:
The war. The EU adopted the sixth package of sanctions, the Ukrainian Army pushed the Russians out of 20% of Sievierodonetsk, and overall liberated 1,017 settlements. Day 101: live coverage

The Ukrainian military inspects the funnel after a Russian missile hits the school grounds in Kostiantynivka in the Donbas.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The European Union has officially announced the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. It is about the oil embargo and the disconnection of three key banks from the SWIFT system. The Ukrainian armed forces have pushed the Russians out of 20% of the territory of Sievierodonetsk — now the Ukrainian forces control half of the oblast center and continue to recapture the territory. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have liberated 1,017 settlements from the occupiers. Read about the key events of the one hundred and first day of the war in the live text coverage (what happened on June 3 — read here ).