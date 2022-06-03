Armed Forces recaptured 20% of the territory of Sievierodonetsk — Russia lost a lot of equipment and personnel

Ukrainian defense forces have moved the Russian military in Sievierodonetsk by 20%, now Russia controls about half of the city, although the day before the occupiers occupied 70% of the territory.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai.

He also denied claims by some analysts that Sievierodonetsk could be captured in the next two weeks — events over the past two days have shown how the Armed Forces can push out the enemy.

According to Haidai, the Russians have lost a lot of equipment and personnel, including KadyroviteH. Gaidai is convinced that when Ukraine has long-range weapons, we will be able to push Russian artillery back.