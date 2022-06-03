News

Presidentʼs office: During the 100 days of the war, Ukrainian defenders liberated 1,017 settlements

Anna Kholodnova
During the 100 days of the war, the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated 1,017 settlements from the Russian occupiers.

This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

He also reported on the restoration of infrastructure in the liberated areas. Thus, according to Tymoshenko, during a full-scale war:

  • 1,194 housing and social infrastructure facilities were completely restored;
  • demined 370 settlements;
  • opened a road service in more than 700 settlements;
  • grocery stores operate in more than 600 settlements;
  • Ukrainian banks resumed operations in more than 300 settlements.