Stories The war. The Russians shelled Sumy Oblast and Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine received American artillery, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces went on the offensive in Kherson Oblast. Day 95: live coverage Author: Anna Kholodnova Date: 00:00, 29 may 2022 Destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in Irpin, Kyiv oblast. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Getty Images / «Babel'» From night till morning Russian troops were firing on Sumy oblast — more than 30 “arrivals" recorded. Two Russian missiles hit the plant in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine received a self-propelled artillery M109, and the Armed Forces counterattacked and inflicted losses on the Russian army in Kherson Oblast.