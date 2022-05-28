Evening update from the General Staff: Armed Forces launched an offensive in the Kherson Oblast, and intense fighting continues in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an evening update about the situation on the front as of 6 p.m.
- The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions is without significant changes. The Belarusian armed forces have strengthened the group with the Ministry of Internal Affairs troops.
- Until August 31, 2022, Belarus imposed temporary restrictions on entry and stay in the Bragin, Loiv, and Khoiniki regions of the Gomel Oblast bordering Ukraine.
- In the Siversk direction, the Russians are holding troops on the section of the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts.
- Today, Russia fired mortars four times at the positions of the Ukrainian border service in the areas of the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Stari Vyrky, and Znob-Trubichevska.
- An operational and tactical aircraft from the Kursk Oblast fired missiles at a civilian industrial facility in the Sumy Oblast.
- Russian troops conducted reconnaissance by drones in Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army is trying to hold its positions and prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops, arranging positions near Kozacha Lopana.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians are trying to resume the offensive in some areas and transfer weapons and military equipment from Russia to the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast.
- After reconnaissance with drones, the Russians fired artillery at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Nova Dmytrovka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke, and Dibrova. They launched helicopter strikes in the area of Dovhenke.
- With the support of artillery, the enemy tried to advance in the area of the Pasika settlement. The attempt was unsuccessful, and the enemy withdrew.
- In the Donetsk direction, Russia is conducting active hostilities in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, and Avdiivka directions. The main goal is to surround our troops in the Lysychansk and Severodonetsk districts and reach the administrative border of the Luhansk Oblast.
- In the Lyman direction, enemy units are consolidated on the captured frontiers in the Lyman. Assault aircraft struck three airstrikes in the Dibrova area.
- In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, launched an offensive in the direction of Borivsky, suffered losses, and retreated to previously occupied positions.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders are unsuccessfully trying to improve the tactical situation in the Komyshuvakha and Novoluhansk districts. Fighting continues.
- In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops launched artillery strikes along the entire contact line. Hostilities continue. Assault aircraft fired on the Avdiivka, Vesele, and Kamyanka districts.
- In the Kurakhove, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya areas, the enemy engaged in counterbattery combat and shelling.
- In the South Bug direction, the Russian army tries to keep the occupied frontiers.
- Two Caliber naval-based cruise missiles are ready for use in the Black Sea.
- As a result of the offensive of the Defense Forces, the enemy suffered losses and occupied the defense on unfavorable borders near Andriyivka, Lozove, and Bilogorka in the Kherson Oblast. The fighting continues.
- The occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Prybuzke, Posad-Pokrovske, Blagodatne, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka, and others.
- Russia is currently building an air defense system with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.