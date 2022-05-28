Ukraine has received the M109 anti-aircraft guns and is expecting Harpoon anti-ship missiles

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine has already received a self-propelled artillery installation M109 of one of the modifications. Deliveries of Harpoon anti-ship missiles are also expected, Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

The Minister noted that the M109 is very high-quality equipment. It will replenish the 155 mm artillery fleet in addition to the previously transferred M777 and FH70 howitzers and CAESAR ACS.

As for Harpoon missiles, Denmark, Great Britain and the Netherlands will hand them over to Ukraine. They will strengthen the coastal defense. The minister said Harpoon would help make the Black Sea safe and protect Odesa.