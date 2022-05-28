Russian troops hit several missiles at the Kryvyi Rih industrial enterprise and caused serious damage

The head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported missile strikes near one of the exits from the city.

He later reported that several missiles had hit one of the cityʼs industrial plants.

"The plant was practically destroyed. Explosions are heard. Rescuers are involved in extinguishing the fire," he wrote.

The information was confirmed by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko: “Two missiles hit an industrial enterprise. Heavy destruction.“