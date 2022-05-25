In the morning, Russian troops fired on Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih, there is one victim

Russian troops fired on Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih this morning, there are casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops fired four cruise missiles, according to the oblast military administration. One of them was shot down.

As a result of the missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to preliminary information, one person was killed and three were injured. In the private sector of the city, 62 houses were damaged.

"Currently, the affected area is being inspected, and relevant services are working at the scene," the Zaporizhzhia military administration said.

The Russians also fired three missiles at Kryvyi Rih.

"They aimed at an industrial enterprise. Serious destruction", — the head of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast Valentyn Reznichenko reported.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Shirokivska and Apostolovska communities fired at Uragan multiple rocket launchers. Apostolove is partially without electricity.