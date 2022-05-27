Stories The war. The occupiers fired on Kharkiv and continue the massive offensive in Donbas, but the Ukrainian Army destroyed the Russian checkpoint on the Lysychansk — Bakhmut highway. Day 93: live coverage Author: Anna Kholodnova Date: 00:00, 27 may 2022 Fire on the ruins of grain silage in Siversk in the Donbas. Photo by Alex Chan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Getty Images / «Babel'» The Russian army shelled Kharkiv again, eight people were killed, the Russians captured the village of Midna Ruda and advanced in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, but the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian checkpoint on the route Lysychansk — Bakhmut. What happened the day before — read here.