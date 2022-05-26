The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian checkpoint on the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway

The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian checkpoint on the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway. This road is constantly under fire, as it is the only one major road connecting free part of Luhansk Oblast with the unoccupied territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai during a telethon.

— There were 50 people, they even managed to get a foothold for a while, they even set up a checkpoint, but it was a situational success. Part of them are now there forever. The checkpoint was broken, the Russians were repelled. The route is not controlled by the Russian army now," he said.

According to Haidai, the Russian army keeps the highway under constant fire.

— Getting from Bakhmut to Lysychansk is extremely difficult, — Haidai tells.

This is the T1302 route, which stretches from Bakhmut through Sievierodonetsk to the Russian border. It was after the capture of Popasna that Russian troops began active operations on the outskirts of the route for the past two weeks to take control of it.