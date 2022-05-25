Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration: Luhansk oblast is not cut off, Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is not blocked

The head of the Luhansk oblast, Serhiy Haidai, denied media reports that the occupiers had entered the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway and it is now blocked.

In the afternoon, the media began to spread the news that the occupiers had allegedly cut off the "way of life." This is not true. The road is being shot, but today we have already been able to deliver trucks with humanitarian aid," Haidai stressed.

According to him, as of 1 p.m., traffic is possible.

"Some headlines are outrageous. To write “Russians cut off the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route. Luhansk oblast is in the cauldron” is irresponsible and manipulative. Keep your guesses to yourself. Have you thought about what will happen to the relatives of the defenders who are defending Luhansk oblast and the relatives of those who remained in the oblast when they read it? What cauldron? Think about people," said the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.