Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration: Luhansk oblast is not cut off, Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is not blocked

The head of the Luhansk oblast, Serhiy Haidai, denied media reports that the occupiers had entered the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway and it is now blocked.
In the afternoon, the media began to spread the news that the occupiers had allegedly cut off the "way of life." This is not true. The road is being shot, but today we have already been able to deliver trucks with humanitarian aid," Haidai stressed.
According to him, as of 1 p.m., traffic is possible.
"Some headlines are outrageous. To write “Russians cut off the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route. Luhansk oblast is in the cauldron” is irresponsible and manipulative. Keep your guesses to yourself. Have you thought about what will happen to the relatives of the defenders who are defending Luhansk oblast and the relatives of those who remained in the oblast when they read it? What cauldron? Think about people," said the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.
- Today, May 25, the operation of the last gas distribution station in Luhansk oblast was stopped, and now the oblast is completely without gas. As of yesterday, 36,000 subscribers remained in the Luhansk oblast with gas in three settlements, and the remnants of blue fuel in the main pipes would be enough for a month and a half.
- On May 24, it became known that the Russian army had entered the city of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk oblast. Russian flags have already been hoisted there.
- On May 20, Serhiy Haidai reported that Russian troops had destroyed Rubizhne in the Luhansk oblast, leaving no surviving buildings in the city.
- On May 8, it became known that the Ukrainian military had withdrawn from the town of Popasna in the Luhansk oblast to new positions.