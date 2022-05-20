The occupiers of the Russian Federation completely destroyed Rubizhne in Luhansk oblast. There are no surviving buildings in the city

Russian troops destroyed Rubizhne, Luhansk oblast, there are no surviving buildings in the city.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, Rubizhne had more than 60,000 inhabitants. Now, according to Haidai, Rubizhne has divided the fate of Mariupol. Many houses can no longer be restored, and the courtyards have been turned into cemeteries.

"Today, border guards are divided into three categories: those who were evacuated to safe cities in Ukraine or abroad; those deported to Russia or the occupied territories; those who are still held hostage by the Kadyrovites and live in the basements of the city," the head of the Oblast Military Administration wrote.