Luhansk oblast was left completely without gas

The work of the last gas distribution station in Luhansk oblast has been stopped, from now on, the oblast is completely without gas, an employee of this gas station is injured. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration, Serhiy Haidai.

As of yesterday, 36,000 subscribers remained in Luhansk oblast with gas in three settlements, and the remnants of blue fuel in the main pipes would be enough for a month and a half.

"Now, there is no gas everywhere. Due to the shelling in the area of the last surviving gas distribution station, an employee who was adjusting the automation was injured. Due to these shellings by the Russian army, the mentioned GDS also stopped working, which led to the lack of centralized gas supply in these settlements," Haidai said.

As before, the area remains completely de-energized. There is no centralized water supply. Rescuers deliver water for the needs of the population.