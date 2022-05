The Ukrainian military withdrew from the town of Popasna in Luhansk oblast to new positions. They were arranged and strengthened in advance.

This information was confirmed by the head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai on his Telegram channel.

"Our troops withdrew from Popasna. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are now in a stronger position, which they prepared in advance, "he said.

According to him, the Russian army will not be able to capture even Luhansk oblast until May 9.