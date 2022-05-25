The occupiers captured 95% of Luhansk oblast

Russian occupation forces temporarily seized 95% of the Luhansk oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai.

"The situation in Donbas is extremely bad. Luhansk oblast continues to restrain the horde, which is destroying our settlements. The shelling does not stop at all, " Haidai said.

According to him, the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is under fire but not blocked.

"Yesterday, the enemyʼs reconnaissance and sabotage group went on the road, there was a shootout, the orcs even managed to set up their checkpoints," the head of the oblast military administration added.

Despite the difficult situation, the residents managed to deliver humanitarian goods. More than 40,000 people remain in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"Sievierodonetsk is not surrounded, up to 15,000 people remain in the city and villages, in total in our Luhansk oblast — more than 40,000 people, 99% of whom do not want to leave," — added the head of Luhansk oblast.