Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians captured the village of Midna Ruda and are advancing in the direction of Sievierodonetsk

Evening summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Thursday, May 26:
- The Russian Army continues to fire mortars and artillery shells at the positions of the Armed Forces in the border areas of Sumy oblast.
- Russia is not advancing in the Slobozhanshchyna direction. In the Kharkiv and Slovyansk directions, the main efforts of the Russians are to focus on maintaining their positions and restraining the advance of our troops. In this direction, Russia is conducting reconnaissance by drones and remotely bypassing possible routes of the Ukrainian military.
- With the support of artillery, Russia advanced in the direction of the village of Bohorodichne, Donetsk oblast, but had no success, retreated to previous positions.
- In the Donetsk direction, Russia continues to fire on units of our troops, launch missile strikes, conduct reconnaissance, increase air support, regroup and strengthen at the expense of reserve units.
- In the Lyman direction, Russian efforts are shelling the positions of the Armed Forces in the Ozerne districts and south of Lyman.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russian army is advancing in the areas of the city of Sievierodonetsk and the village of Borivske, without success. In the direction of the village of Ustynivka is partially successful and beats on bridges to disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian military.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the villages of Komyshuvakha, Nyrkove, Berestove, and Belohorivka, were unsuccessful, lost, and withdrew. In the direction of Pokrovsky and Klinov, the Russians had partial success, capturing the village of Midna Ruda.
- In the Avdiivka direction, Russia tried to resume the offensive, but to no avail.
- In the Kurakhove, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, firing mortars, jet and barrel artillery at the positions of our troops. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians were reinforced by a tank battalion on T-62 tanks.
- Russia is not conducting active hostilities in the South Buh area, but continues to fire on our troops and conduct air reconnaissance with drones. The occupiers pass the coast of the Kakhovka Reservoir.
- In Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts, Russia continues to prepare reserves and replenish supplies to further resume the offensive.
- The level of terrorist threat has been reduced in Transnistria. At the same time, the personnel of the operational group of Russian troops in the region continues to serve in an enhanced mode.