The shelling of Kharkiv: the death toll rose to 8, including a five-month-old baby

Eight people were killed in todayʼs shelling in Kharkiv, including a five-month-old baby. This was announced by the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko.

Earlier, seven people were reported dead, but the babyʼs body was found. So, when the shelling started, a young family was walking on the street: a wife and a man who had a five-month-old baby in his arms. The man died immediately, the woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Police later found the childʼs body: the baby was thrown from the fatherʼs hands by an explosive wave to the roof of the entrance.

The city was previously shelled with howitzers, 17 people were injured.