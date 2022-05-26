Russian troops are shelling Kharkiv again, there are already casualties

Today, May 26, the Russian army fired on the city of Kharkiv again. The head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov reported about it.

It is already known that at least 17 people were injured (including a 9-year-old child) and 7 died. Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts, and Pavlove Pole district came under fire.