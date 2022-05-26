The war. The occupiers fired rockets at Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih and captured 95% of Luhansk Oblast, but Sievierodonetsk was not surrounded. Zelensky supported a petition for visas from Russia. Day 92: live coverage

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih with missiles, Russian occupation forces seized 95% of Luhansk Oblast, and Volodymyr Zelensky supported a petition for a visa regime with Russia. Follow our live coverage of the 92nd day of the war (and here is what happened on the day before). This coverage is a copy of the one in Ukrainian: we provide the same detailed picture of the war for readers in both languages. The “...” sign means that the message is now being translated into English and will appear soon. Meanwhile, you can support our work: we now rely mostly on help from our readers.