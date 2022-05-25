Stories

The War. The occupiers are advancing in four directions in Donbas, entering Svitlodarsk town, and the EU is providing another €500 million in military aid to Ukraine. Day 91: live coverage

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:
The War. The occupiers are advancing in four directions in Donbas, entering Svitlodarsk town, and the EU is providing another €500 million in military aid to Ukraine. Day 91: live coverage

Ukrainian military on an armored personnel carrier near the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, May 23, 2022.

In Donbas, the Russian occupiers are advancing in Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut and Donetsk directions, entered the city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, the Council of the European Union has approved another €500 million in military aid to Ukraine. Of this tranche, €490 million will go to lethal weapons, and the remaining €10 million to cover the cost of equipment and supplies such as personal protection equipment, first aid kits, and fuel. Follow the events of May 25 in our live coverage. And here is what happened on the day before.