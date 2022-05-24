The occupiers are advancing in four directions, and reserve units are being formed in Crimea

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy continues to attack in the Donetsk direction and tries to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk oblast.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia areas has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the occupiers are covering areas of the Ukrainian-Russian border. The aggressor fired on civilian and military infrastructure in Sumy oblast.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, units of the Russian army focused their main efforts on maintaining their positions.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kharkiv and Slovyansk directions. He fired at Ukrainian positions near the village of Tsyrkuny. He also conducted reconnaissance in the area of the village of Pasika, suffered casualties, and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian army is shelling civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk, Lyman, and Slovyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army, with the support of aircraft and artillery, is advancing on the Lyman.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery fire, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is advancing in the areas of the settlements of Lypove and Bilohorivka.