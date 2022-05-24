The war. The first Russian military was sentenced to life, more than 87 people died in an airstrike in Desna settlement, 20 countries agreed on military assistance to Ukraine. Day 90: live coverage

Kyivʼs Solomianskyi District Court has handed down the first sentence to Russian war criminal Vadym Shishimarin for shooting a 62-year-old Sumy resident. Volodymyr Zelensky said that after the airstrike on the settlement of Desna, Chernihiv Oblast, which Russia inflicted on May 17, 87 bodies were found under the rubble. Pentagon Chairman Lloyd Austin said 20 countries had agreed to provide new military assistance to Ukraine. Follow the key events of May 24 in our live coverage. And hereʼs what happened on the day before.