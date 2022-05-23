President Zelensky: 87 people died after Russian airstrike on Desna

After an air strike on the village of Desna in the Chernihiv Oblast, which Russia inflicted on May 17, 87 bodies were found under the rubble.
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the World Economic Forum on May 23.
"Today we have completed the work, and today we have 87 victims in Desna under the rubble," the president said.
- On the night of May 17, Russian troops struck the village of Desna in the Chernihiv region by plane. Russia then fired four missiles, two of which hit the building.