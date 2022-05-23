20 countries agree to provide new military assistance to Ukraine: Harpoon anti-ship missiles, combat helicopters and artillery systems

Pentagon Chairman Lloyd Austin said 20 countries had agreed to provide new military assistance to Ukraine. Among them are Italy, Denmark, Greece, Norway, and Poland.

In particular, Denmark will provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and launchers, Austin said.

The Czech Republic will hand over combat helicopters to Ukraine.

Poland, Italy, Norway, and Greece have announced the transfer of artillery systems and ammunition to Ukraine.

Austin said Ukraine was still in dire need of artillery, tanks, armored vehicles, and drones. When asked about the supply of HIMARS artillery systems, Austin said that he "does not want to run ahead of the process" and will not discuss specific names of systems.

The meeting was online. A total of 47 countries took part in the virtual meeting.

The next contact group on defense will meet again on June 15.