Joe Biden signed a law on $40 billion in aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has signed a law providing $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, which is struggling with a full-scale Russian invasion.

This was reported by the White House.

The president signed the document on Saturday. The bill provides, among other things, $19.7 billion to the US Department of Defense to help Ukrainian defense and $6 billion to directly support Ukraine.

Another $4 billion will go to foreign military funding for Ukraine and other countries affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine to help them acquire weapons.