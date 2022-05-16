The EU will provide another € 500 million in military aid to Ukraine. But sanctions have not yet been agreed

EU member states have agreed to provide Ukraine with another 500 million euros in military aid. But it was not possible to agree on the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

This was stated by European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, writes Reuters.

Funds for Ukraine will be allocated from the special European Peace Fund. They will go to heavy weapons, including artillery and armored vehicles.

As for sanctions, Borrel said that all EU member states have not yet agreed to impose an oil embargo. He said that the issue of compensation for such a ban in some EU countries was not discussed.