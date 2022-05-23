The war. The occupiers introduced a new pass system in Mariupol, martial law was prolonged in Ukraine, a collaborating “mayor” of Energodar was blown up. Day 89: live coverage

In Mariupol and the Mariupol district, the Russian occupiers have introduced a new pass system: people need separate passes to enter, leave, and move around the district and city. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days — until August 23. Meanwhile, the entrance to the house in occupied Energodar, where the self-proclaimed "mayor" Andriy Shevchyk lives, was blown up, and he and security guards were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Follow the events of May 23 in our live coverage. To know what happened before, please click here.