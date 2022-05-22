The occupiers of the Russian Federation introduced a new access system in Mariupol and around the city

The Russian occupiers introduced a new access system in Mariupol and the Mariupol district yesterday.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it.

From now on, you need a car and passenger pass to enter Mariupol. The permit is valid for three days, but it is one-time (ie you can use it only once).

The occupierʼs commandantʼs office issues a permit in Manhush and Vynohradne at the filtering points. The queue for a pass is scheduled for several weeks.

To leave Mariupol by car, you need a pass to travel by car and passengers. The term and rules of operation are similar. The pass is issued in the so-called regional departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic.

To travel in the Mariupol district (without entering Mariupol) also requires a pass, which must be obtained in Manhush. That is, travel from Mangush to Yalta (or Urzuf) without a pass is impossible. The term and procedure are similar.

To move inside Mariupol between administrative districts also requires a car pass.

"For those who are going to visit Mariupol — remember. For now, itʼs a one-way street.

For those who are going to leave Mariupol in the direction of Zaporizhzhia before the opening of official corridors — you have almost a few days before the complete closure of the road in the direction of Berdiansk," Andriushchenko said.