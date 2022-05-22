The war. Joe Biden has signed a $40 billion law for Ukraine, the occupiers are trying to seize Luhansk Oblast completely, Zelensky says the Azovstal fighters must be exchanged. Day 88: live coverage

US President Joe Biden has signed a $40 billion law to help Ukraine (thatʼs what these money will provide). In Donbas, Russia is trying to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops and reach the administrative borders of Luhansk Oblast. Russia hits positions of the Ukrainian military, as well as civilian facilities, using all available weapons, including aircraft. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview in which he stated that Ukrainian defenders who left Azovstal in Mariupol should be exchanged. According to him, the process led by intelligence must be completed first — "removal, withdrawal (of defenders) and preparation for dialogue, exchange, etc." Follow our live coverage of the events of May 22. And hereʼs what happened on the day before.