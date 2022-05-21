The war. The G7 countries are allocating almost $20 billion in aid to Ukraine, the Russians are shelling Donbas and claiming to have withdrawn all defenders from Azovstal. Day 87: live coverage

The G7 countries, together with international financial institutions, have agreed to provide almost $20 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine. In Donetsk oblast, the Russians fired on the positions of Ukrainian units in Lyman, Siversk, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk districts. In Luhansk oblast, the Russians are trying to reach new frontiers in the area of Popasna. On the evening of May 20, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had "liberated" the Azovstal plant in Mariupol — probably all Ukrainian defenders had left. To see what happened on the day before, please click here.