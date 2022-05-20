The G7 countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with almost $ 20 billion in financial assistance

The G7 countries, together with international financial institutions, have agreed to provide almost $ 20 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine.

This is stated in a joint statement of the G7 finance ministers.

The meeting was attended by the finance ministers of the United States, Germany, Canada, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom, and France. In addition, there were representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other financial institutions. The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko connected via video link.

The G7 countries also welcomed the EUʼs proposal to provide € 9 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development together with the International Finance Corporation will allocate another $ 3.4 billion to support Ukrainian public and private enterprises.

The joint statement said the G7 would continue to support Ukraine, including in post-war reconstruction, and called on partners around the world to join the investment. They also promise to continue to raise the price of war for Russia and Belarus by tightening sanctions against these regimes.