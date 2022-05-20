War. The US Senate has approved $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, the Red Cross has visited Azovstal troops, the Russians are constantly shelling Severodonetsk. Day 86: live coverage

The US Senate has finally approved a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. Most of these funds will go to the purchase and supply of weapons. This aid package is the largest approved by the US Congress in two decades. Employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross were able to visit some Ukrainian servicemen who left the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and are now in occupied Olenivka (Donetsk Oblast). The delegation visited the Azovs to check the conditions in which they were being held. The Red Cross also collected messages in which Ukrainian defenders passed on information about themselves to their relatives. Meanwhile, Russia is continuously shelling the city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast — at least 12 civilians have been killed on May 19. To see what happened on the day before, please click here.