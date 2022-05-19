Russian troops have been shelling Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk oblast all day — 12 civilians have been killed

Russian troops continue to shell residential neighborhoods in Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk oblast. During the day, 12 civilians were killed.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Haidai.

“Orcs from the morning began to chaotically shoot the regional center with heavy weapons. The shelling continues today. For the most part, it is targeted hits on residential buildings,” he said.

So far, 12 people have been killed and 40 injured. They are already receiving medical care. However, these data may be incomplete due to the fact that it is impossible to survey the entire area under fire.