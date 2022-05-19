The US Senate has voted to provide $ 40 billion in aid to Ukraine. Most of these funds will go to the purchase and supply of weapons.

86 senators voted for the decision. 11 senators were against.

The document was planned to be adopted last week, but then it was blocked by one of the senators — Republican Rand Paul. He wanted a special overseer to be appointed in the United States to spend these funds. However, his veto was quickly overcome.

The vast majority of these funds will go to military aid to Ukraine. For comparison, Ukraineʼs annual budget for the army in 2022 should have been a little more than $ 9 billion.