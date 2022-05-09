US President Joe Biden has signed a law on lend-lease for Ukraine

On May 9, US President Joe Biden signed a law on a lend-lease for military aid to Ukraine. White House Assistant Spokeswoman Angela Perez posted a photo of the signing.
This decision restores the program of the Second World War, which allows US President Joe Biden to more effectively send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine on the basis of Russiaʼs invasion — without bureaucratic red tape.
- The Senate unanimously approved the document on April 7, and on April 28 it was supported by the House of Representatives.