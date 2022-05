The American embassy in Kyiv resumed its work on May 18 after a three-month break. In Kharkiv oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Dementiivka, and in Mariupol, the Russians are removing Ukrainian servicemen from the territory of the Azovstal plant, for the last 24 hours another 785. Then they must be exchanged for Russian prisoners. What happened the day before — see here.