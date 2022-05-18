The war. Russia is preparing for a protracted war, the occupiers are removing Ukrainian troops from Azovstal, Ukraine has suspended peace talks with Russia. Day 84: live coverage

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Russia is currently preparing to launch a long-term military operation, wanting the war to enter a protracted phase, but Ukraine should prevent Russia from doing so. Meanwhile, for the second day in a row, the Russian military is removing Ukrainian servicemen from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. They are being taken to occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, and then have to be exchanged for captured Russians. Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office and a member of the delegation at the peace talks, announced the suspension of talks with Russia. Follow the key events of the 84th day of the war in our live coverage. To see what happened on the day before, please click here.