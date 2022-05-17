The war. 264 Ukrainian military were taken out of Azovstal, the army reached the state border in Kharkiv Oblast and defended the border from Russian attack in Sumy Oblast. Day 83: live coverage

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar announced the start of an operation to rescue the military blocked on the territory of Azovstal. 53 seriously wounded soldiers were taken to the occupied Novoazovsk, Donetsk Oblast. Another 211 were evacuated through the humanitarian corridor to the occupied Olenivka, now Ukraine plans to exchange them. In Kharkiv Oblast, the Ukrainian Armed Forces pushed back Russian troops, reached the state border of Ukraine and restored the border sign there. Also, border guards stopped the Russiansʼ attempt to break through the border in Sumy Oblast. Follow the main events of the 83rd day of the war in our text live coverage. To see what happened on the day before, please click here.