The war. The occupiers launched missiles at Lviv Oblast and dropped phosphorus bombs on Azovstal, Sweden and Finland are joining NATO due to the war in Ukraine. Day 82: live coverage

On Sunday morning, the Russians fired several rockets at Lviv Oblast. Two cruise missiles were shot down. Russians launched these rockets from the Black Sea. The military infrastructure was destroyed in the attack. Attacking the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the enemy also used phosphorous bombs for the first time. The occupants stated that it was incendiary shells with a burning temperature of about 2,000 ° C. Meanwhile, Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine is causing NATO expansion, with Finland and Sweden announcing their decision to join the alliance on Sunday. ​​Read about the main events of the 82nd day of the war in the "Babel" live coverage. What happened the day before can be found here.