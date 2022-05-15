The War. The Ukrainian Army launched a counteroffensive towards Izium, relatives of Mariupol defenders asked China for help, Zelensky signed a law banning pro-Russian parties. Day 81: live coverage

On Saturday, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Syniegubov said that the Ukrainian military had launched a counteroffensive towards Izium city. He added that the enemy is retreating in some directions. Also, on Saturday, relatives of Azovstal defenders in Mariupol called on China to help with the extraction of Ukrainian troops to a third country, such as Turkey, whose authorities agree to such a procedure. Also, on May 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law banning pro-Russian parties. Follow the main events of the 81st day of the war in our live coverage. To see what happened on the day before, please click here.