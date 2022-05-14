President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law banning pro-Russian parties in Ukraine

On May 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law № 7172-1 banning pro-Russian parties in Ukraine.

The law stipulates that parties that justify Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine, deny it, or present it as some kind of "internal conflict" should be banned in Ukraine.

In addition, political parties in Ukraine are banned from cooperating with Russian political parties and NGOs. If such issues come to light, the Ministry of Justice should sue to ban such parties. Such parties will be dissolved, and their deputies will become independent.